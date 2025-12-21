Pakistan, Iran discuss regional cooperation and trade ties

21 December 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening trade, communication, and bilateral relations, emphasizing their readiness to continue close cooperation to ensure regional peace, stability, and development.

According to the press service of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the ministers reviewed issues of bilateral cooperation across various sectors and exchanged views on regional developments.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!