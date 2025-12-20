Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 years in corruption case
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison in a corruption case, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
The “Toshakhana” case involves illegal dealings related to expensive gifts presented to the former prime minister and his wife by the Saudi Arabian government in 2021.
The verdict was announced by Judge Shahrukh Arjuman of a special court at a high-security prison in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 10 years under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code (breach of trust) and an additional 7 years under various provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act. The court also imposed a 10 million-rupee fine on each of them.
