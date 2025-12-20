Baku and Ankara hold consultations in Istanbul on COP31 [PHOTOS]

20 December 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum met with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Special Envoy on Climate Change and President of COP29.

According to Azernews, the meeting held in Istanbul was attended by Mukhtar Babayev and his accompanying delegation. The discussion focused on combating climate change, international cooperation, and upcoming COP processes.

Minister Murat Kurum shared on his social media account: “We met in Istanbul with Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on climate issues, along with his accompanying delegation. We held consultations ahead of COP31, for which we will serve as chair and host. I thank the Azerbaijani delegation for their courteous visit and productive meeting.”

The meeting was of significant importance for further strengthening cooperation in the field of climate and received extensive coverage in the Turkish media.