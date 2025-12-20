Government authorizes Defense Ministry to scrap bilateral military treaties with multiple NATO members
The Russian government on Saturday officially authorized the Defense Ministry to terminate a series of bilateral military cooperation agreements signed with several European nations between 1992 and 2002, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The termination list includes agreements with Germany, Poland, and Norway, as well as similar pacts with Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, and the Czech Republic.
The order was published on the government’s official legal portal, formalizing the end of post‑Cold War military‑diplomatic frameworks amid current geopolitical tensions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!