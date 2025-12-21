Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

21 December 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

