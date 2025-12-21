Azernews.Az

Number of visitors to Azerbaijan from North and South American countries announced

21 December 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)
Number of visitors to Azerbaijan from North and South American countries announced
21 December 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)
In January–October of this year, more than 31.5 thousand foreign citizens from North and South American countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 15.4 percent more than in the same period of 2024, Azernews reports.

