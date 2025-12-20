Azerbaijan, Montenegro strengthen bilateral ties in high-level meeting

20 December 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović to discuss the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the discussions, the ministers focused on deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, enhancing humanitarian ties, and coordinating joint efforts on international platforms. Both sides emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits, including the upcoming visit of Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatović, in ensuring the continuity of bilateral political dialogue.

The ministers highlighted the need to broaden trade relations, promote investment, strengthen business-to-business contacts, and advance joint projects. They also underscored the effective role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation as a platform to achieve these goals.

Humanitarian cooperation, including tourism, culture, and education, was recognized as an integral part of the bilateral relationship, with both sides expressing satisfaction at the prospect of expanding exchanges in these fields.

The discussion further covered collaboration within the United Nations, the OSCE, and other multilateral formats, reaffirming a commitment to continue cooperation based on mutual trust. Regional issues were also addressed, with Minister Bayramov updating his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s efforts toward normalization and sustainable peace with Armenia.

The meeting highlighted a shared determination to further strengthen Azerbaijan–Montenegro ties across political, economic, and cultural dimensions.