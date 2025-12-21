Musk claims 'deep state' is against Ukraine peace
Tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk agreed with United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's view that the "deep state" is seeking to sabotage efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Azernews reports.
In a post on her X page, Gabbard wrote that the "deep state warmongers and their Propaganda Media" are falsely claiming the US intelligence community agrees with the European Union and NATO's assessment "that Russia's aim is to invade/conquer Europe." Gabbard denied such conclusions, stressing that the US intelligence "assesses that Russia does not even have the capability to conquer and occupy Ukraine."
Musk had previously called for the abolition of the EU and also expressed doubt about the US participation in NATO.
