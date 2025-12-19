President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

19 December 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Your birthday, I have the honor to extend to You my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

Under our strategic leadership, China–Azerbaijan relations as a comprehensive strategic partnership are developing rapidly. Political mutual trust between our two countries continues to strengthen, and mutually beneficial cooperation is steadily advancing, with international interaction being implemented fruitfully.

Over the course of this year, we have met twice, and the important agreements we reached are being effectively and comprehensively put into practice.

I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan and am ready to make every effort with you to achieve new results in our comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries.

I wish you good health and well-being.

Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China'' the letter reads.