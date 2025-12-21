President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan to attend informal CIS summit - Kremlin
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced, Azernews reports.
Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate bilateral meetings with both leaders during the two-day event.
The summit will be preceded by a meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Union on December 21 in St. Petersburg, followed by the informal CIS summit on December 22.
