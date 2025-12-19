Legendary Mercedes-Benz designer retires

19 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Mercedes-Benz chief designer Gorden Wagener will step down in January, concluding a remarkable 28-year career during which he transformed both the design of the automaker’s production models and its internal design culture, Azernews reports.

The 56-year-old design visionary, who joined Mercedes in 1997 and has led the company’s global design division since 2008, will be succeeded by Bastian Bodi, head of the AMG sports car design department at Mercedes.

“Wagener will leave the company on January 31, by mutual agreement and at his own request,” the company confirmed.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius praised Wagener’s influence, saying, “Gorden shaped the brand’s identity through his design philosophy. His creativity and forward-thinking approach have left an indelible mark on Mercedes‑Benz.”

Wagener is known for his signature philosophy of “sensual purity,” which emphasizes clean lines, sculptural forms, and minimalist detailing. His portfolio includes iconic creations such as the AMG GT sports car and the Vision AMG Iconic concept, which serves as a design blueprint for future electric C- and E-Class models.

Under his leadership, Mercedes not only modernized its car lineup but also fostered a design culture that encouraged innovation, risk-taking, and a strong sense of brand identity. Industry insiders note that Wagener’s impact will continue to influence Mercedes’ design direction for years to come, particularly as the brand accelerates its shift toward electric mobility and sustainable transportation.

Wagener also played a key role in integrating digital and AI-driven design tools into Mercedes’ workflow, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive aesthetics. His departure marks the end of an era, but his vision will continue to inspire the next generation of designers at the luxury automaker.