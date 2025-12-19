Peruvian artist Sol Alexo bridges cultures at Heydar Aliyev Center Exhibition [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An exhibition titled “The Imaginary World between the Andes and the Caucasus” by Peruvian artist Sol Alexo has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

According to Azernews, the central figures of the exhibition are alpacas—animals that have become a symbol of the Andean highlands. In Sol Alexo’s paintings, alpacas are depicted with distinctly human emotions, giving them expressive and symbolic depth.

Visitors can also view works created specifically for the Baku exhibition. These pieces, presented to the public for the first time, portray the artist’s characters set against historical monuments and iconic locations in Baku and Shamakhi. The alpacas are shown at an alpaca farm in Shamakhi, riding the Baku Ferris wheel, observing the Baku Boulevard, standing in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and in several other recognizable settings.

To date, Sol Alexo has participated in more than 60 local and international exhibitions and has shown a deep interest in art from a young age. Drawing inspiration from the natural landscapes of both the Andes and the Caucasus Mountains, the artist emphasizes the role of art as a bridge between cultures. This idea is embodied in his use of a generalized alpaca figure—an image that transcends borders and symbolically inhabits both mountain regions.

In Alexo’s works, alpacas are not merely narrative elements but also carriers of symbolic and emotional meaning, reinforcing the exhibition’s central theme of cultural connection and shared imagination.