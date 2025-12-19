Philharmonic Hall holds concert dedicated to prominent statesmen [PHOTOS]
Spectacular concert marking the 150th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani political and state figure Fatali Khan Khoyski has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.
The musical evening featured performances conducted by Ilaha Huseynova, with the accompaniment of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and the Choir of the Honored Collective Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov.
Soloists of the concert, including Honored Artists Almaz Orujova, Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), and Nurlana Abdullayeva, as well as Nurlan Azizbayli, Ravan Gachayev, Farid Aliyev, Ravana Gurbanova, Khatira Karimova (saz), and Taleh Yakhyayev, mesmerized the audience with their performances.
The audience were thrilled by the concert program featuring Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Jangi", Polad Bulbuloglu's composition "Şən Azərbaycan" and "Warriors Dance" from the ballet "Love and Death", Emin Sabitoglu's song from the film "Dede Gorgud", the Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Lachin", Alibaba Mammadov's "Xudayar təsnifi", Niyazi's "Vətən nəğməsi", Dadash Dadashov's "Gözəldir", along with other works by Azerbaijani composers.
Each musical piece performed at the concert resonated not only as an expression of art but also as a tribute to the memory of the great statesman Fatali Khan Khoyski.
The concert program aroused great interest among the audience.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!