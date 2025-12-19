Draft amnesty resolution passes first reading in Azerbaijani parliament

19 December 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The draft resolution “On declaring an amnesty on the occasion of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” has been put up for discussion in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and adopted in the first reading, Azernews reports.

The issue was considered during the next plenary session of the autumn sitting of the parliament. Following discussions, lawmakers supported the draft resolution and sent it forward for further consideration in subsequent readings.

In addition to the amnesty initiative, the plenary session’s agenda included a broad package of legislative proposals covering land regulation, waste management, information security, administrative and criminal legislation, taxation, education, energy efficiency, social protection, youth policy, public health, and the protection of children’s rights. Several of these draft laws were discussed in their first or second readings.