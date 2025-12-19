ADB considers new technical assistance project to SDGs in Azerbaijan
If approved, the initiative is expected to provide timely and high-quality analytical and advisory support, contributing to the improvement of public policy planning and implementation processes. The project places particular emphasis on enhancing policy coherence and adaptability in the context of evolving economic, social, and environmental priorities.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!