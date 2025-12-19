Ice and Snow Tourism Expo opens in China

19 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 9th International Winter and Ice Tourism Industry Exhibition has officially opened in Changchun, Jilin Province, China, Azernews reports.

Held under the slogan “New Consumption of Ice and Snow: A Common Future,” the exhibition highlights the latest innovations in winter tourism, including clothing, equipment, vehicles, and cutting-edge technologies designed for snow and ice activities. Its goal is to promote knowledge exchange and foster international cooperation within the global snow and ice tourism industry.

This year, 420 companies from 19 countries, including China, are participating, showcasing state-of-the-art equipment and solutions for winter tourism. The exhibition runs until December 22 and features a series of events, workshops, and forums aimed at promoting industry development and strengthening collaboration among countries involved in the snow and ice sector.

In addition to technology displays, the exhibition will spotlight emerging trends such as sustainable winter tourism, smart ski resorts, and eco-friendly snow vehicles, reflecting the industry’s push toward greener and more innovative experiences. Visitors can also expect interactive demonstrations and VR experiences that allow them to explore winter destinations virtually, making the exhibition not only a trade platform but also an immersive experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Organizers hope that the event will serve as a bridge for international cooperation, inspiring new projects and partnerships that will shape the future of winter tourism worldwide.