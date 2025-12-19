Uzbekistan Symphony Orchestra leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS]

19 December 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

A fascinating concert program was presented at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall as part of the Uzbekistan Culture Days, Azernews reports.

The event carried special significance, strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan while showcasing the depth of mutual creative collaboration.

The Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra captivated music lovers with a performance of remarkable artistry. Under the baton of artistic director and principal conductor Kamoliddin Urinbayev, recipient of the Friendship Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan and People's Artist of Uzbekistan, the evening unfolded with exceptional professionalism and refined taste.

The concert opened with M. Hajiyev's "Bayram uvertürası", whose festive spirit and dynamic musical language immediately set a vibrant tone, drawing the audience into its celebratory atmosphere.

The program continued with Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar), who joined the orchestra for the second and third movements of H. Khanmammadov's Concerto No. 2 for Tar and Orchestra. The performance, marked by perfect harmony between soloist and ensemble, combined technical mastery with emotional depth, earning enthusiastic applause.

Next, People's Artist and soloist Yegana Akhundova (piano) delivered a brilliant interpretation of the final movement of F. Amirov and E. Nezirov's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra on Arab Themes. The work's vivid colors, melodic richness, and virtuosic piano passages added a distinctive highlight to the evening.

The concert program concluded with one of the great masterpieces of world symphonic music — N. Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Op. 35. Performed in four movements, this magnificent work brought to life the poetic imagery of Eastern fairy tales.

The orchestra's precision, clarity, and rich timbral palette left a lasting impression on the audience, closing the night on a triumphant note.