Harutyunyan acknowledges war crimes revealed in court proceedings

19 December 2025 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

“War crimes were presented here. To be honest, I got to know most of them here,” the accused Arayik Harutyunyan said during his closing statement at the Baku Military Court, where the trial of criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia is ongoing, Azernews reports.

Harutyunyan stated that despite considering himself well-informed, a number of serious incidents were revealed to him only during the hearings. “I am a very informed person. But I learned about the Tunnel incident in Kalbajar here. For example, I learned about the Beylik Bagh incident here,” he said.

He further acknowledged the gravity of the acts discussed during the trial, stressing their criminal nature. “Of course, these are war crimes and have their own perpetrators. If the perpetrators are not punished in this world, they will be punished for their actions in the next world,” Harutyunyan added.

It should be noted that the trial concerns crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. The defendants are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power, along with numerous other criminal acts. The court proceedings continue.