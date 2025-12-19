Azernews.Az

Friday December 19 2025

Positive dynamics recorded in Azerbaijan–France trade turnover

19 December 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Positive dynamics recorded in Azerbaijan–France trade turnover
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In January–November of this year, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with France demonstrated strong growth, reflecting expanding economic ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more