Azerbaijan reports large-scale drug seizures

As a result of complex operational-search measures carried out by law enforcement agencies in the fight against drug addiction and illicit trafficking, a total of 7,441 drug-related criminal cases were uncovered in Azerbaijan during January–November 2025.

Azernews reports, citing information from the permanent Working Group of the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking, that 2,403 cases were linked to the illegal sale of narcotics, 4,850 cases to illegal acquisition and storage, 186 cases to illegal cultivation of narcotic plants, and 2 cases to other related offenses.

During the reporting period, law enforcement agencies seized a total of 8 tons 334 kg 712.932 grams of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances from illegal circulation. The bulk of the confiscated substances consisted of 7 tons 037 kg 413.78 grams of marijuana, followed by 745 kg 500.982 grams of heroin, 144 kg 728.924 grams of opium, 75 kg 384.242 grams of hashish, 181 kg 871.261 grams of other narcotic drugs, and 149 kg 660.186 grams of psychotropic substances. Smaller quantities of cocaine were also seized.

In addition, authorities confiscated 15,516 units of methadone, 18,938 hemp plants, as well as 1 kg 111.692 grams, 108 pills, and 39 capsules of potent substances.

As part of large-scale eradication efforts, 2,600,707 wild narcotic plants with a fresh weight of 304 tons 762 kg were identified and destroyed across an area of 1,201.5 hectares, with the involvement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other relevant agencies.

The total value of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances removed from illegal circulation is estimated at 219 million 573 thousand manats (approximately $129.2 million).

Overall, 5,117 individuals were brought to criminal responsibility for drug-related offenses during the period, including 4,961 men and 156 women, reflecting the continued intensity of Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking and its associated threats.