ADA University’s School of Design and Architecture contributes to urban planning and design discussions [PHOTOS]

19 December 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

ADA University’s newly established School of Design and Architecture has organized a series of seminars within the Azerbaijan Urban Planning Awareness Campaign to strengthen the exchange of scientific and practical knowledge and to create a platform for intellectual dialogue ahead of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF 13), to be held in Baku in 2026, Azernews reports.

Lectures delivered by the School’s professors — Ángel Ampuero Cordero, Ermes Invernizzi, Melania Vicentini, and Dina Jovanović Lombardo — brought together academic and professional audiences to explore themes such as the interaction between architectural spaces and human experience, the relationship between collective memory and national identity, the role of new technologies in the preservation and management of cultural heritage, and user participation in spatial design.

The seminars also focused on the application of user-centered and participatory design approaches in shaping contemporary work environments, as well as examining the role of emerging technologies in protecting and managing cultural heritage. These discussions encouraged the adoption of multidisciplinary approaches in Azerbaijan’s design and architecture sector, strengthening constructive dialogue between international expertise and local context.

The School is also committed to expanding cooperation with international academic and creative networks. Professor Tijen Roşko from the University of Manitoba in Canada delivered a guest lecture, speaking about innovative and sustainable design practices, the relationship between academia and the creative industries, and sharing her professional experience on international creative platforms with young designers and students.

In 2026, ADA University’s School of Design and Architecture will continue this series of seminars to support the development of innovative, inclusive, and globally informed design and architecture education in Azerbaijan.