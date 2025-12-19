First commercial gasoline shipment from Azerbaijan reaches Armenia via rail
A total of 22 railcars carrying 1,300 tons of A95-grade gasoline entered Armenian territory via the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Armenia railway, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced on his official Facebook page, Azernews reports.
"This delivery represents not only the first commercial-economic operation between the two countries since peace was restored but also the first such exchange since Armenia gained independence," Papoyan emphasized.
On December 18, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR dispatched the first batch of locally produced oil products to Armenia.
The shipment included 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel, loaded into 22 railcars, transported by ADY freight train from Baku freight station to Boyuk Kesik station.
The operation is purely commercial and reflects the growing economic cooperation between the two countries under the peace process framework.
