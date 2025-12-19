Milli majlis to adopt statement on European Parliament resolution against Azerbaijan

19 December 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan is set to adopt an official statement in response to the European Parliament’s resolution targeting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The matter was discussed during today’s plenary session of the parliament. Speaking at the session, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova announced that a special commission has been established to prepare and adopt the statement.

Shahin Ismayilov was elected as the chairman of the commission, while Fazail Ibrahimli, Bahruz Maharramov, Zaur Shukurov, and Parvana Valiyeva were appointed as its members.

During the session, members of the Milli Majlis delivered speeches strongly condemning and rejecting the European Parliament’s resolution, describing it as biased and unacceptable.

Following the discussions, the chairman of the commission, Shahin Ismayilov, read out the text of the Statement.

The document was then put to a vote and officially adopted by parliament.