Exhibition 'Color of Voice' opens at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

19 December 2025

The exhibition "The Color of Voice" has opened at Azerbaijan National Art Museum to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of state prizes and orders, and outstanding performer Rashid Behbudov, Azernews reports.

The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the Rashid Behbudov Foundation with the support of the International Bank of Azerbaijan. The exhibition displays art pieces from the museum's collections, the State Art Gallery, as well as from Rashid Behbudov's personal collection.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova, Chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Abbas Ibrahimov, Honored Artist and top-category restorer Natig Safarov, and Director of the Rashid Behbudov Foundation Kamil Shahverdiyev addressed the openning ceremony of the exhibition.

In their remarks, they emphasized Rashid Behbudov's invaluable contribution to the development of national music and cinema, highlighting his unique performing and acting mastery, thanks to which he represented Azerbaijani culture with dignity on the world stage.

As part of the event, guests were shown a video dedicated to the creation of Rashid Behbudov's portrait painted by People's Artist Asaf Jafarov in 1975.

The exhibits trace vibrant chapters of Rashid Behbudov's distinguished life and remarkable artistic journey. The collection includes his state awards and medals, the Quran that Rashid Behbudov always carried close to his heart as a reflection of his spiritual world, the script of the operetta "The Cloth Peddler", prepared for the Moscow Theater in 1952, as well as a notebook reflecting his period of activity in parliament. Among the most striking exhibits are the singer's last letter, written in a Moscow hospital in 1989, and the manuscript of the immortal song "Ey Vətən". These unique documents vividly testify to Rashid Behbudov's boundless devotion to his art and homeland.

The exhibition also features works by masters of Azerbaijani fine art, including Najafgulu Ismayilov, Omar Eldarov, Tahir Salahov, Isa Ibrahimov, Jumshud Ibrahimov, Ismail Mammadov, Margarita Efendi, Fuad Salayev, Altay Sadikhzade, Elturan Avalov, Ulviya Hamzayeva, as well as other artists and sculptors. Art works by authors from the USA, Russia, and Iran, dedicated to the phenomenal personality and creativity of Rashid Behbudov, are also on display at the exhibition.

A special place in the exhibition is occupied by a copy of the painting "Portrait of Rashid Behbudov", created by People's Artist Asaf Jafarov in 1975 and previously part of the permanent exhibition of the Shusha Art Gallery. The original work, like many other cultural heritage treasures, was lost during the occupation of Shusha in 1992. In this regard, it was decided to restore the portrait from a surviving photograph. The copy was executed at a high professional level by Honored Artist and top-category restorer Natig Safarov for the 110th anniversary of Rashid Behbudov's birth. The project was implemented with the support of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Rashid Behbudov continues to inspire artists and audiences today with his unique voice and immortal songs. The exhibition "The Color of Voice", embodying the scale and depth of the world-renowned singer’s talent, will undoubtedly remain long in the memory of its visitors.

The exhibition will run until December 31.