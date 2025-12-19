Baku to host 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures

19 December 2025 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Second Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures will be held in Baku on December 24 as part of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” Azernews reports.

The forum aims to promote key constitutional values such as secularism and freedom of conscience, address the rights and responsibilities of religious figures, support their professional development, and strengthen the legal and cultural foundations of state–religion relations, as well as Azerbaijan’s multicultural and tolerant environment.

The forum will be dedicated to the theme “Constitutional Principles of State–Religion Relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and Freedom of Conscience.” Participants will include representatives of relevant state bodies, faculty members of religious educational institutions, theologians and experts, as well as senior officials from authorized religious institutions in Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The forum will feature panel discussions on “The System of Multicultural Values: Legal and Cultural Aspects of State–Religion Relations,” “Religious Education and Awareness Strategies in the Digital Information Environment,” “Educating Youth Amid Global Influences: Modern Methods and Innovative Approaches,” and “The Role of Religious Communities in the Social and Spiritual Development of Women.”

In addition to the discussions, participants are expected to visit the Alley of Honor, the Victory Monument, and the Heydar Aliyev Center, hold meetings at the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, take part in a unity prayer at the Heydar Mosque, and familiarize themselves with the activities of the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral and the Mountain Jews Synagogue.