Azerbaijan moves to digitise emergency medical response

19 December 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The digitalization of the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Care Center is expected to significantly improve the quality and responsiveness of emergency medical services in Azerbaijan.

As reported by Azernews, Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of TABIB, made the remarks today in Baku during a briefing on the results of 2025 and future plans.

Gurbanov said the new digital system will enable faster and more flexible responses to emergency calls, while aligning institutional management with modern standards. He noted that work is currently underway to introduce features such as GPS-based tracking, real-time map-based management, automatic calculation of ambulance team workloads, and efficient route optimization.

He added that the full digitalization of data flows will not only accelerate the processing of emergency calls but also enhance transparency and overall service effectiveness in the long term.