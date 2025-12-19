Azernews.Az

Middle Corridor strengthens as Baku Port breaks container records [OPINION]

Middle Corridor strengthens as Baku Port breaks container records [OPINION]
The recent milestone achieved by the Baku International Sea Port, handling its 100,000th container in a single year, marks more than just a local success story. It is a powerful symbol of the growing importance of the Middle Corridor (Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route) in reshaping global trade flows and strengthening the economic resilience of the region. In a world where supply chains are being redefined, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a secure, flexible, and efficient bridge between Asia and Europe. Baku Port, as one of its central hubs, is at the heart of this transformation.

