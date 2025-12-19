Azercell expands strategic partnership with global technology leader

19 December 2025 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azercell has announced a new phase in the expansion of its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s leading providers of cloud infrastructure and digital technologies. This collaboration is focused on the deployment of advanced infrastructure solutions and the enhancement of technological capabilities across the national market.

The partnership is primarily aimed at delivering advanced solutions for corporate customers. These include the implementation of hybrid cloud infrastructures, the adoption of GPU-based technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) analytics, artificial intelligence solutions, real-time gaming technologies, and edge computing capabilities. The cooperation also involves the integration of these solutions with local infrastructure, ensuring high levels of flexibility and scalability, as well as strict compliance with data sovereignty.

The collaboration with AWS creates new opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses, introduce innovative services, and strengthen companies’ technological preparedness for evolving market demands. It also fosters the scaling of the startup ecosystem and high-tech projects in Azerbaijan.

This partnership reinforces the development of Azerbaijan’s digital infrastructure. By leveraging international expertise and cutting-edge technologies, Azercell aims to unlock new opportunities for the business community and contribute to the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan’s digital economy.