Journalist: Azerbaijan’s budget priorities reflect medium-term security strategy

19 December 2025 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of AzerNews has given an interview to AZERTAC on Azerbaijan’s state spending priorities for 2026–2029, focusing on their implications for the country’s medium-term security and development strategy. We present the interview below.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief noted that the state expenditure priorities for 2026–2029 should be viewed not merely as a fiscal planning document, but as a reflection of Azerbaijan’s broader medium-term security and development strategy. According to him, this approach demonstrates that budget policy is being aligned with changes in the regional and global security environment, while existing risks are assessed as structural and long-term challenges rather than temporary concerns.

He emphasized that the increased focus on defense and national security spending serves several strategic objectives. First and foremost, Azerbaijan considers the political and military advantages it has achieved in recent years as strategic assets that must be sustainably protected. In this context, the institutionalization of these gains has become one of the core mechanisms of budget planning, encompassing both the strengthening of state sovereignty and the consolidation of Azerbaijan’s regional positions.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief further noted that medium-term planning of security expenditures indicates Azerbaijan’s transition from a situational response model to a systematic and predictable deterrence policy. Such an approach, he said, creates stability for domestic institutions while simultaneously sending clear, consistent and measurable signals to external actors.

He also stressed that in the contemporary security environment, military and technical modernization alone is no longer sufficient. While weapons systems, advanced technologies and combat readiness remain key pillars of traditional deterrence, modern threats increasingly extend beyond the kinetic domain. In conditions marked by information warfare, cyber threats and hybrid conflicts, even highly advanced military capabilities can be neutralized if not supported by broader security mechanisms.

Against this backdrop, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief highlighted that the development of the defense industry should be regarded not merely as an economic or technical issue, but as a matter of strategic sovereignty. Strengthening the domestic defense industry reduces external dependence, enhances resilience to sanctions and geopolitical risks, and ensures that military modernization remains sustainable and adaptable.

According to him, the most optimal strategy for the 2026–2029 period lies in adopting a comprehensive approach to security. Alongside military and technical modernization and the strengthening of the defense industry, such an approach should integrate cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure, information security, strategic communication, as well as regional stability and preventive diplomacy. This integrated model, he concluded, offers the most effective response to Azerbaijan’s long-term security interests.