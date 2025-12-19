Swan Lake captivates Baku as both performances sell out [VIDEO]

19 December 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Tickets for both performances of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake presented at the Heydar Aliyev Palace have been completely sold out, Azernews reports.

The renowned ballet was staged by the Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and performed to a full house by leading soloists of Russia’s Mariinsky Theater. There was not a single empty seat during the first performance, reflecting the strong public interest in the production.

The role of Odette–Odile was performed by Mariinsky Theater prima ballerina Oksana Skorik, while Siegfried was portrayed by Timur Asgarov, leading soloist of the Mariinsky Theater and Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Rothbart was performed by Aghamir Mirzayev, the Clown by Miraydin Abdullayev, and the Pa-de-Trois by Ayan Eyvazova, Liana Praga, and Timur Odushev.

The roles of the little swans were danced by Yulia Fershtandt, Leyla Narimanidze, Sabina Hajidadash, and Dinara Mammadova, while the big swans were performed by Liana Praga, Honored Artist Elmira Suleymanova, and Sabina Mammadova.

Due to the rapid sell-out of tickets for the December 19 performance, an additional show was scheduled for December 23. However, tickets for the second performance were also sold out shortly after going on sale, once again confirming the enduring popularity of Swan Lake among Baku audiences.