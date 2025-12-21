Putin signals readiness for dialogue with Macron
Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin has said.
Azernews reports that the statement was made by Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President. According to him, any potential dialogue should aim at a mutual understanding of each side’s positions.
“Putin is always ready to explain his positions, to have a detailed, sincere and consistent dialogue with his interlocutors,” Peskov emphasized.
The comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron said on December 19 that resuming dialogue with Vladimir Putin could be beneficial for Europe. Macron made the remarks following an agreement by EU countries to allocate €90 billion in support of Ukraine, noting that European states should, in the coming weeks, explore ways and formats to restore a full-fledged dialogue with Russia.
