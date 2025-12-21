Amnesty Act to take effect from December 22

21 December 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

On December 19, the Milli Majlis adopted a resolution on declaring an amnesty on the occasion of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty”, Azernews reports.

The decision was taken on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Amnesty Act will enter into force on December 22. As a result, a group of prisoners covered by the amnesty will be released starting tomorrow.