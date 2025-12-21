Azernews.Az

Sunday December 21 2025

Amnesty Act to take effect from December 22

21 December 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)
Amnesty Act to take effect from December 22

On December 19, the Milli Majlis adopted a resolution on declaring an amnesty on the occasion of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty”, Azernews reports.

The decision was taken on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Amnesty Act will enter into force on December 22. As a result, a group of prisoners covered by the amnesty will be released starting tomorrow.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more