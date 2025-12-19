Toyota to sell US-made models in Japan 2026
By Alimat Aliyeva
Toyota Motor Corp. has announced plans to launch three American-built vehicles in Japan starting in 2026, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The Camry sedan and Highlander SUV will make a return to the Japanese market after being discontinued earlier, while the Tundra pickup truck will be introduced for the first time in Japan. These launches are part of a broader initiative to strengthen trade ties between the United States and Japan.
“By bringing these three popular American models to Japan, Toyota aims to meet the diverse needs of a wide range of customers while also supporting stronger Japan–U.S. trade relations,” the company said in a statement.
Industry analysts note that this move reflects a growing trend of global automakers leveraging their international production networks to tap into new markets. The introduction of the Tundra in particular is expected to attract enthusiasts seeking larger, American-style pickups, a segment that has been relatively niche in Japan.
