Azerbaijan’s Volleyball Super League matches set for December 22

20 December 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The next round of matches in Azerbaijan’s Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Super Leagues will take place on December 22, bringing the year’s competitive calendar to a close.

Azernews reports that the upcoming games will feature postponed fixtures from the third round of the championship in both the men’s and women’s competitions. These matches are expected to attract strong interest as teams seek to finish the year on a positive note and improve their standings ahead of the second half of the season.

In the men’s Super League, the spotlight will be on the encounter between “Xilasedici” and “Azərreyl,” which will be held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ sports hall. Both sides are regarded as experienced contenders in the domestic volleyball scene, and their clash is anticipated to be one of the most competitive fixtures of the round. The outcome could have a notable impact on the league table as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the women’s Super League will feature a match between the “National Aviation Academy” and “Abşeron.” The two teams have demonstrated steady performances in recent seasons, and their head-to-head meeting is expected to deliver an intense and closely contested battle on the court.

It is worth noting that the final matches of the year will begin at 5:00 p.m., marking the conclusion of official volleyball competitions for 2025. As the season pauses, teams will have an opportunity to assess their performances, address weaknesses, and prepare for the challenges that await in the new year.