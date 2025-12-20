Energy Ministry discloses power generation at Vaykhir SHPP
The power plant is equipped with three hydro units, each with a capacity of 1.5 MW. The Vaykhir Small Hydropower Plant was commissioned 19 years ago in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
