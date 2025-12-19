Google updates its fast ChatGPT rival

19 December 2025 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has officially unveiled a new artificial intelligence model: Gemini 3 Flash. Positioned as a faster iteration of the chatbot, this version retains the advanced reasoning, multimodal analysis, and tool-handling capabilities that characterize the Gemini 3 Pro model, Azernews reports.

According to the developers, Gemini 3 Flash outperforms the previous Gemini 2.5 Flash in a variety of tests, and in certain tasks even surpasses Gemini 2.5 Pro, all while remaining significantly faster and more resource-efficient. In particular, the model demonstrates superior performance in multimodal logic, workflow execution, and tool usage—matching or exceeding the capabilities of Gemini 3 Pro in some assessments.

For developers, this means enhanced support for demanding scenarios such as video analysis, data extraction, visual question answering, and the creation of specialized agency applications. The model is optimized for large-scale deployment and real-time operations, thanks to its lower computing resource requirements.

Gemini 3 Flash is already becoming the default model in the Gemini app, replacing Gemini 2.5 Flash. Users can choose between two modes: one for quick responses and another for tackling more complex tasks. The Gemini 3 Pro version, designed for advanced computing and programming, remains available separately.

The new model will also serve as the core engine for AI-powered features in Google’s global search, enabling the processing of more complex queries and expanding the scope of interactive, multimodal search experiences. Analysts note that Gemini 3 Flash signals a growing trend in AI development toward models that are not only highly capable but also optimized for speed, efficiency, and real-world usability.