Zelensky, Norwegian PM discuss pressure on Russia and Ukraine’s energy resilience

21 December 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram channel, Azernews reports.

“I am grateful to Norway for both putting pressure on Russia and helping with the reconstruction after its attacks. Norway will also help us with energy sustainability. Thank you, Jonas!” the Ukrainian leader said.

According to Zelensky, the sides also discussed in detail recent diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war. He stressed the importance of continued coordination with European partners following meetings held by the Ukrainian negotiating team in the United States.

“We are moving quite quickly, and our team in Florida worked with the American side. European representatives were also invited. It is important that these talks are constructive, and much depends on whether Russia really feels the need to end the war,” Zelensky noted.

At the same time, he pointed out that the signals coming from Russia remain negative, adding that attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continue.