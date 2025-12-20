Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Montenegro’s Deputy PM in Baku [PHOTOS]

20 December 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović on December 20, Azernews reports, citing the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department.

During the meeting, the current state and future prospects of the friendly and partnership-based relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro were discussed. Speaker Gafarova emphasized that the visit is of great importance for further strengthening the sincere relations and active political dialogue established between the two countries.

The sides underlined the important role of high-level and top-level mutual visits in developing interstate relations and noted their significance in reviewing the bilateral agenda. In this context, attention was drawn to President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Montenegro in 2013, as well as Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović’s visit to Azerbaijan in November 2024 within the framework of COP29 and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, which made a significant contribution to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed various aspects of the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in the fields of economy, tourism, investment, and other areas. It was noted that an active and constructive political dialogue creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation in other sectors as well. The importance of humanitarian and cultural cooperation as key factors bringing the two peoples closer was also highlighted.

Parliamentary cooperation was emphasized as an essential component of bilateral relations, with special attention paid to the role of parliamentary diplomacy. Speaker Gafarova recalled with satisfaction her official visit to Montenegro in April 2024 and the high-level meetings held there, as well as visits by Montenegrin parliamentary speakers to Azerbaijan at different times. She stressed the importance of contacts between legislative bodies, reciprocal visits, and the activities of parliamentary friendship groups, noting their significant role in enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue. The need to strengthen the exchange of legislative experience between профиль committees and mutual support within international parliamentary organizations was also underscored.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović stated that Montenegro attaches great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan and highly values the close political dialogue between the two countries. He expressed gratitude for the Speaker’s visit to Montenegro last year, noting its contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

Ibrahimović also noted that Azerbaijan was Montenegro’s largest investor in 2019 and emphasized the special role of tourism in strengthening interstate relations. He highlighted the broad potential for deepening cooperation in this area.