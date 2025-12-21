Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases weekly summary video [VIDEO]

21 December 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports that the video was presented with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. The footage highlights operational updates, military exercises, and other defense-related activities carried out during the reporting period, providing a visual overview of the work undertaken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a summary video reflecting key developments and activities based on the information shared over the past week.

