Türkiye and UK hold high-level roundtable on deepening defense partnership

20 December 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish and British defense officials convened a high-level strategic roundtable in London to bolster military and industrial ties between the two NATO allies, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Co-organized by Türkiye's Communications Directorate and the Royal United Services Institute, the meeting focused on translating recent diplomatic agreements into concrete cooperation and shared capability development.

Participants, including Turkish defense industry executives and UK experts, discussed strengthening the institutional framework of the bilateral relationship within the evolving global security landscape. The dialogue built upon the foundation of the 2023 Statement of Intent and the established Defense Industry Cooperation Council, which have provided recent momentum for deeper engagement.

Key topics included joint exercises, technology transfer, and co-production projects, with specific evaluations of programs like the Eurofighter Typhoon and advanced uncrewed aerial systems. The talks highlighted the complementary nature of the partnership, positioning both nations as "indispensable players in the European defense ecosystem" capable of meeting growing demand and contributing to deterrence on NATO's southern flank.

The roundtable also served as a forum to exchange views on EU-led defense initiatives such as ReArm and the Security Action for Europe. Officials underscored the importance of public diplomacy in cultivating international support for the strengthened Türkiye-UK strategic partnership, describing the meeting as a significant step toward shaping a shared vision for regional and global security.