Neftçi defeats Karvan in tight Premier League clash

20 December 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

In the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Karvan-Yevlakh hosted Neftçi in a closely contested match that ended with a 2-1 victory for the visitors, Azernews reports.

The game showcased competitive play from both sides, but Neftçi managed to secure the win, strengthening their position in the league standings.

Earlier in the round, Turan Tovuz recorded a solid 2-0 win over Kəpəz, demonstrating a strong attacking performance and defensive discipline. These results have added further excitement to the league as teams continue to battle for top positions.

Later today, Zirə will host İmişli, with kickoff scheduled at 16:30. Football fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome, which could have implications for both clubs’ positions in the table. The league remains highly competitive, with every match contributing to a tense and closely watched season.