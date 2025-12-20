Azernews.Az

Ukraine says it hit Russian oil rig, patrol ship in Caspian Sea

20 December 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)
Ukraine said its drones struck a Russian oil rig belonging to ​Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and a military patrol ship near a rig as Kyiv steps up attacks on Moscow’s oil infrastructure, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

The attack, which Ukraine’s general staff said took place on Friday, is one of ‌a string ‌of strikes targeting ‌Russian ⁠drilling infrastructure ​in the ‌Caspian Sea in recent weeks, but the first one that the Ukrainian military acknowledged officially. A drilling platform of the Filanovsky oil rig was damaged in the attack, according to the Ukrainian ⁠military. The rig came under drone attacks at least ‌two more times in ‍December.

Reuters was ‍not able to confirm the report. ‍Lukoil was not available for immediate comment.

Ukraine says that Russian oil infrastructure is a legitimate target since the trade revenue is ​Russia’s main source for financing its almost four-year-old full-on war against the country.

The ⁠general staff added that a military patrol ship was targeted in the strike as well, and the level of damage was being assessed.

Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries throughout 2024 and 2025, but has visibly widened its campaign in recent weeks, claiming credit for sea-drone attacks on Russian shadow fleet ‌tankers in the Black Sea and Mediterranean.

