Türkiye–Azerbaijan joint intergovernmental commission to meet in Baku

21 December 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The 12th meeting of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC), dedicated to economic and trade cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, will be held in Baku on December 22–23, 2025, Azernews reports.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

During one-on-one and delegation-level meetings, the sides will discuss steps toward achieving the bilateral trade volume target set by the presidents of both countries, as well as issues related to trade facilitation.

The program will also include the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum aimed at deepening economic ties and developing joint investment opportunities. The forum will be attended by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and Minister of Economy Mikayil Chabbarov. Business representatives from both countries are expected to meet within the framework of MUSIAD.

As part of the visit, Cevdet Yilmaz will also meet with the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

Türkiye is one of Azerbaijan’s key trade partners. In 2024, Türkiye’s exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $3.1 billion, while imports reached $4.8 billion. Türkiye’s investments in Azerbaijan are estimated at around $18 billion, while Azerbaijan’s investments in Türkiye stand at approximately $21 billion. Around 7,000 companies with Turkish partners operate in Azerbaijan, and about 3,100 companies with Azerbaijani partners operate in Türkiye. Turkish construction companies have completed 558 projects in Azerbaijan with a total value of $21.1 billion.

The protocol and action plan to be signed at the 12th JIC meeting are expected to define the roadmap for Türkiye–Azerbaijan economic and trade relations across trade, energy, transport, healthcare, education, and culture. The investment forum is also expected to contribute to stronger business interaction and broader regional economic cooperation.