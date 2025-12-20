SOFAZ records strong gains from equity investments

20 December 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has continued to demonstrate resilience and strong performance through its equity investments in global financial markets. Over the past several years, the Fund has pursued a carefully designed strategy of allocating capital into equity indices, and the latest figures released by SOFAZ highlight the effectiveness of this approach. The results confirm that the Fund’s long‑term asset management philosophy is not only sound but also capable of delivering substantial growth in relatively short periods of time.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.