Azerbaijan and Montenegro sign memorandum on consular cooperation [PHOTOS]

20 December 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Montenegro have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in the field of consular affairs, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony was confirmed in a post on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The memorandum seeks to strengthen bilateral consular cooperation and improve the quality of services provided to citizens. The agreement marks a step forward in deepening practical collaboration between the two countries and reflects their commitment to facilitating efficient and citizen-focused consular support.