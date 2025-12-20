Azerbaijan and Montenegro sign memorandum on consular cooperation [PHOTOS]
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Montenegro have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in the field of consular affairs, Azernews reports.
The signing ceremony was confirmed in a post on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official X (formerly Twitter) account.
The memorandum seeks to strengthen bilateral consular cooperation and improve the quality of services provided to citizens. The agreement marks a step forward in deepening practical collaboration between the two countries and reflects their commitment to facilitating efficient and citizen-focused consular support.
