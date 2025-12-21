Customs seize undeclared medicines and medical devices at Balakan border [PHOTOS]
During routine operational-search and customs control measures, the Balakan Customs Department prevented a large shipment of medicines and medical devices from being illegally imported into Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee, that a vehicle transporting sunflower oil from Türkiye was inspected at the Mazymgara customs post using a stationary X-ray scanner. Suspicious images on the monitor prompted a full customs inspection of the cargo.
As a result, 83,000 undeclared medicines and medical devices were discovered. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
