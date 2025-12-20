S. Korean startup again delays 1st commercial orbit launch

20 December 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean space startup Innospace Co. said Saturday its first commercial orbit launch has been delayed again due to technical problems, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The Hanbit-Nano rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil earlier in the day, but the launch was delayed. Innospace had originally aimed to launch the vehicle Wednesday.

The space startup said it will reschedule the liftoff in cooperation with the Brazilian Air Force.

The Hanbit-Nano vehicle will carry eight payloads, including five satellites, and deploy them into a 300-kilometer low orbit.

The two-stage vehicle employs a 25-ton thrust hybrid engine that powers the first stage, and the second stage is backed by a liquid methane and oxygen engine.

If successful, Innospace will become the first private South Korean company to place a customer satellite into orbit.