Azernews.Az

Saturday December 20 2025

ByteDance agrees to form joint venture for TikTok’s US operations

20 December 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
ByteDance agrees to form joint venture for TikTok’s US operations

Multiple US media outlets are reporting that ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, has signed agreements with investors to form a joint venture. ByteDance's US operations will be housed in the tie-up, Azernews informs, citing NHK World-Japan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more