Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank

21 December 2025 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Sunday that the Israeli government approved 19 new settlements in the West Bank, Azernews reports.

He added that Israel authorized the construction of 69 new settlements in three years, calling it an "unprecedented record."

"The people of Israel are returning to their land, building it and strengthening their hold on it. This is simple, correct and moral Zionism.

We are stopping the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state in the field," Smotrich said on social media, insisting that Israel will continue to expand its settlements, which are illegal under international law.