Some Epstein documents, including Trump photo, reportedly removed from JD website

21 December 2025 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

More than one dozen files included in the release of investigative records on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a photo showing US President Donald Trump, have been reportedly removed from the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s website, media reports said Saturday, Azernews reports.

“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” Democrats on the House Oversight Committee wrote on US social media company X.

They called on General Attorney Pamela Bondi to provide “transparency for the American public.”

The removed files also included images of various artworks, some of which contained nudity, NPR reported.

It comes after the Justice Department released thousands of records Friday related to the sex trafficking investigation into Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The release came on the last day of the 30 days allowed by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation forcing the Justice Department action to release all documents related to the probe.